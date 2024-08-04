Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99-2.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.00 billion. Dorman Products also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-6.200 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Dorman Products Price Performance

NASDAQ:DORM traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.84. 217,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,695. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.71. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $104.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $502.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.46 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $138,572.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,527.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $138,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,527.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donna M. Long sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $46,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,799.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Further Reading

