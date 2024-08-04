Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99-2.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.00 billion. Dorman Products also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-6.200 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DORM

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of Dorman Products stock traded up $4.26 on Friday, hitting $102.84. 217,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,695. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $104.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.71.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $502.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $138,572.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,527.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 500 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $46,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,799.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $138,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,527.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.