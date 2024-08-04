Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) CFO Brad M. Cerepak Sells 4,341 Shares

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dover Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:DOV opened at $175.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.14 and its 200-day moving average is $173.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $192.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Dover’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 4,400.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 783.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 208.0% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DOV

About Dover

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.