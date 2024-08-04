Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF) Shares Down 4.1%

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.43 and last traded at $46.43. Approximately 151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.42.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.25.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company worldwide. It develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency medicine, perioperative care, intensive care, and perinatal medicine. The company also develops, produces, and markets products, system solutions, and services for personal protection, gas detection technology, and integrated hazard management to customers in industry and mining sectors, as well as public sectors, such as fire departments, police, and disaster protection.

