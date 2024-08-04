Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Announces Earnings Results

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 8.00%. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DFH traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.25. The company had a trading volume of 512,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,736. Dream Finders Homes has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $44.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.55.

Insider Activity at Dream Finders Homes

In related news, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 24,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $771,710.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,941,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,915,545.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 23,479 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $710,709.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,973 shares in the company, valued at $39,380,452.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 24,774 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $771,710.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,941,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,915,545.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,063. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

