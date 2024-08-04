Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Announces Earnings Results

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 8.00%. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.
Dream Finders Homes Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DFH traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.25. The company had a trading volume of 512,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,736. Dream Finders Homes has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $44.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.55.
Insider Activity at Dream Finders Homes
In related news, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 24,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $771,710.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,941,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,915,545.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 23,479 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $710,709.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,973 shares in the company, valued at $39,380,452.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 24,774 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $771,710.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,941,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,915,545.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,063. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DFH
Dream Finders Homes Company Profile
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Finders Homes
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.