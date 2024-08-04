Dymension Trading Down 32.2% This Week (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Dymension coin can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00001929 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dymension has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar. Dymension has a total market capitalization of $217.93 million and approximately $12.05 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,030,348,310 coins and its circulating supply is 193,992,405 coins. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,030,298,438 with 193,920,421 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.18984434 USD and is down -10.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $11,289,276.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

