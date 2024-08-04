e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Receives $210.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Baird R W raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ELF

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.70, for a total value of $3,850,060.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,693. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 120,361 shares of company stock valued at $22,019,033. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 37,881 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 954.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 31,825 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE:ELF opened at $165.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $88.47 and a 1 year high of $221.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.71. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.75, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.47 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.