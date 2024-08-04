Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12, reports. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%.

Eaton Stock Down 5.9 %

Eaton stock opened at $280.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. Eaton has a one year low of $191.82 and a one year high of $345.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,109,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Eaton by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 76,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $2,176,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 71,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.53.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

