eCash Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $643.54 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last week, eCash has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $643.54 million and $17.91 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,743.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.06 or 0.00587177 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00036095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00069109 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About eCash

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,738,498,423,091 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

