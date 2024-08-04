Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Trading Down 0.6%

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.16 and last traded at $12.18. Approximately 33,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 42,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 594,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 155,100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 481.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 56,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 30,965 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

