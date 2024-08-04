Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Trading Down 0.6%

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.16 and last traded at $12.18. Approximately 33,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 42,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund
About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.