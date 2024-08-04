Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EPC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.50.

EPC stock opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.46. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.74 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 25.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 274.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 36,723 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth about $2,762,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 432,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,718 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 397,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,342,000 after acquiring an additional 15,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 91.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 12,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

