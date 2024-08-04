Edison International (NYSE:EIX) VP Sells $187,280.00 in Stock

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $82.27 on Friday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $83.05. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.29 and its 200 day moving average is $71.18.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Edison International’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 54,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.27.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

