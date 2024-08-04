Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Raised to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Edwards Lifesciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.7 %

EW opened at $60.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.49. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,198.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,879 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 330,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5,092.4% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

