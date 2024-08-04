Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $604.29.

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $535.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $529.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.01. The company has a market capitalization of $124.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $431.38 and a twelve month high of $555.35.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

