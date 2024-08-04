Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $604.29.
ELV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Elevance Health
Insider Activity at Elevance Health
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
Elevance Health Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $535.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $529.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.01. The company has a market capitalization of $124.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $431.38 and a twelve month high of $555.35.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Elevance Health Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.
Elevance Health Company Profile
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Elevance Health
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.