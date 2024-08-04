Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.91-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93. Elme Communities also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.910-0.950 EPS.

NYSE:ELME traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 0.89. Elme Communities has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $17.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -118.03%.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Elme Communities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

