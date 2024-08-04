Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 158.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 453,631 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $26,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Enbridge by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 86,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Enbridge by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $38.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.64.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.04%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

