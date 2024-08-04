Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $27.50 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Endeavor Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of NYSE:EDR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.30. 1,441,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $27.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.50. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $552,256.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,257.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $178,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,366. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $552,256.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,257.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,252. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,796,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 457.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 13,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,796,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830,000 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,703,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Further Reading

