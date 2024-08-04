Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.57.

ENVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Enovix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Enovix from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In related news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $91,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Enovix by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Enovix by 11,176.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enovix during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enovix stock opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66. Enovix has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $19.37.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,434.34% and a negative return on equity of 84.28%. Research analysts expect that Enovix will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

