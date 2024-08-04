Entegris’ (ENTG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $150.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ENTG. Mizuho raised Entegris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.80.

Entegris stock opened at $102.14 on Thursday. Entegris has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $147.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $902,593.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $902,593.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $3,803,197.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,995,252.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,870,921 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

