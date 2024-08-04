Entergy Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Entergy in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Entergy’s current full-year earnings is $7.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Entergy’s FY2024 earnings at $7.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ETR. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Entergy

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $120.80 on Friday. Entergy has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $123.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.08 and a 200-day moving average of $105.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.34%.

About Entergy

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.