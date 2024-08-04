EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Receives C$104.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$104.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EQB from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on EQB from C$98.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on EQB from C$111.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on EQB from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on EQB from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

EQB Stock Performance

TSE:EQB opened at C$93.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.63. EQB has a 52-week low of C$66.41 and a 52-week high of C$98.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$91.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$88.89.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.71 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$316.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$300.40 million. EQB had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 39.67%. On average, research analysts predict that EQB will post 11.5759669 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

