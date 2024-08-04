Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $871.29.

Several analysts have commented on EQIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $806.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix has a 12 month low of $677.80 and a 12 month high of $914.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $771.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $796.35. The stock has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.91, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

