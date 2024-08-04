Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Allstate Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allstate in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.50. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $13.64 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allstate from $197.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.24.

ALL opened at $176.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.25. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $180.87. The company has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 81.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALL. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,927,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,042,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

