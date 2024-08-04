ERC20 (ERC20) Price Tops $0.0205

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $23.19 million and $21.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010103 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,854.64 or 0.99926179 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008230 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007531 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011691 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00059519 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01905167 USD and is down -5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

