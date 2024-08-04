Ergo (ERG) Trading Down 16.6% Over Last Week

Ergo (ERG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $55.69 million and $508,400.15 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,995.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $344.28 or 0.00583568 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00009575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00107248 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00032471 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.41 or 0.00256641 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00036296 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00068877 BTC.

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,740,420 coins and its circulating supply is 76,740,876 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

