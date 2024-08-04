Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Escalade Stock Performance

ESCA traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.40. The company had a trading volume of 13,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,131. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.30. Escalade has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market cap of $185.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Escalade Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

Institutional Trading of Escalade

Escalade Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESCA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Escalade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Escalade by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Escalade by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in Escalade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Escalade by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

