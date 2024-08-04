Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
Escalade Stock Performance
ESCA traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.40. The company had a trading volume of 13,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,131. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.30. Escalade has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market cap of $185.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.24.
Escalade Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.
Institutional Trading of Escalade
Escalade Company Profile
Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.
