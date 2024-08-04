Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:WTRG opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.10. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $41.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $612.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.44 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $87,661.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,425.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 857.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 4,210.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

