European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EWCZ. Citigroup cut their price objective on European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09. The company has a market cap of $493.94 million, a PE ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. European Wax Center had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.88 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that European Wax Center will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWCZ. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in European Wax Center by 13.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,745,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,617,000 after buying an additional 435,270 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,380,000 after acquiring an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in European Wax Center by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,482,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in European Wax Center by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,795,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,084,000 after acquiring an additional 146,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in European Wax Center in the 4th quarter worth about $1,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

