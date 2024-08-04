Evercore ISI Increases Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Price Target to $127.00

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $119.00 to $127.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the construction company’s stock.

AWI has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.75.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AWI

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 2.4 %

AWI opened at $126.35 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $68.35 and a twelve month high of $134.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.88 and a 200-day moving average of $115.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 211.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,179 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,082,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Get Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.