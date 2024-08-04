Evercore ISI Lowers Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target to $38.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Evercore ISI currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.58.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 251.3% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 24,199 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 137,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 75,149 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,661,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,450,000 after purchasing an additional 118,260 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,053,000 after purchasing an additional 234,783 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

