EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,344 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Altria Group by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 56,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,662,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,285,990. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.99. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $51.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

