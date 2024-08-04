EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 258 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in Linde by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Linde by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LIN traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $454.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,714,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $361.02 and a 1-year high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $439.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.73.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LIN. HSBC lowered their price target on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $477.25.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

