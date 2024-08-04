EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DFGX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.66. 32,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,780. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.57. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $53.67.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3571 per share. This represents a $4.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. This is a boost from Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

