EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,361 Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $419,513.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,756.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,899,112 shares of company stock valued at $408,654,376 over the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cencora Stock Up 1.3 %

COR traded up $3.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,292,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.65 and a 12 month high of $247.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.27. The company has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.63.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

