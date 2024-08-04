EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.04.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.42. 2,258,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,161. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.24.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.