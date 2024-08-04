EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 8,030 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 261.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,518,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,367,000 after buying an additional 341,582 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,078,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,157,000 after buying an additional 115,959 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,046,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,195,000 after buying an additional 919,370 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,393,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,037,000 after buying an additional 24,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,421,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.88. The stock had a trading volume of 232,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,298. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.80. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $129.35.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

