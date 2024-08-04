EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American International Group by 303.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 123.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Don Cornwell 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of AIG traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,453,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,245. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.02 and a 52-week high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. HSBC lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

