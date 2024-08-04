EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cummins by 1,111.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMI

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $15.73 on Friday, reaching $290.36. 1,186,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,567. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $322.83. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.08 and a 200-day moving average of $276.66.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.19%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.