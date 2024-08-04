EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 89.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 860,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,881 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 800,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,349,000 after acquiring an additional 73,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 127,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 38,297 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYD stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.47. The company had a trading volume of 809,709 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.73.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1882 per share. This is an increase from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.