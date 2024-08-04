EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $217,000 Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 3.4 %

TM stock traded down $6.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.02. 674,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,444. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.35 and its 200 day moving average is $219.76. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $160.38 and a twelve month high of $255.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $233.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $75.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.61 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.