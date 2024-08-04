EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $316,000 Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Jane M. Cronin 9,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SHW stock traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $347.25. 1,446,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,105. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $356.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.62.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

