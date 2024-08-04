EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MPC traded down $8.54 on Friday, reaching $164.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,599,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $221.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.69.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

