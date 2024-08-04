EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $770,000 in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUFR. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 35,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 13,296 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 236.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 16,995 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 256,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after buying an additional 80,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 127,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 14,129 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BUFR traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.66. 1,265,800 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.65.

About FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

