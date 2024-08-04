EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,138 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,150,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,352,771,000 after buying an additional 1,868,688 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 72.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,875,402,000 after buying an additional 37,333,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 14.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,712,897,000 after buying an additional 10,606,191 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,292,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,797,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $770,122,000 after buying an additional 89,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SLB. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

Schlumberger Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $1.73 on Friday, reaching $44.93. The company had a trading volume of 11,848,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,014,375. The firm has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.91. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,874 shares of company stock worth $14,148,517 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.