EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 16,849 Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Dimensional Global Credit ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGCB. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $457,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $651,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the period.
Dimensional Global Credit ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ DGCB traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,680. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.68. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $54.04.
Dimensional Global Credit ETF Increases Dividend
About Dimensional Global Credit ETF
The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.
