EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,438,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,234,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after buying an additional 659,857 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 488.4% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 791,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after buying an additional 657,068 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $11,868,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 122.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 481,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 264,322 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PZA stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,014. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.77. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $24.28.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.