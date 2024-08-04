EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 892.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWR. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $13.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,446. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $286.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.58.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.00.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

