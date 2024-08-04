EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

CDL traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.95. 24,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,996. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.70. The company has a market cap of $351.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.89. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $64.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%.

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

