EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,111 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IXUS traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,846,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,201. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $70.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $1.0192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

