EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 123 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,793,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,731,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,333 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,341,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,208,593,000 after purchasing an additional 867,180 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,727,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,314,068,000 after purchasing an additional 97,277 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,006,348,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,682,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $803,143,000 after acquiring an additional 126,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded up $4.73 on Friday, hitting $337.33. 3,193,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,865. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $335.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $365.71. The company has a market cap of $95.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

